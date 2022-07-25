Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Has $211,000 Stake in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 45.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,175 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 3.6% during the first quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 4,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 10.8% during the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 21,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,772,000 after acquiring an additional 2,130 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 2.1% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 9,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $796,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the first quarter worth $231,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 14.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. 58.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on WPC. Evercore ISI set a $89.00 price objective on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Monday, June 20th. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.33.

W. P. Carey Stock Performance

Shares of WPC opened at $83.36 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $83.00 and a 200-day moving average of $80.61. W. P. Carey Inc. has a one year low of $73.02 and a one year high of $87.43. The company has a market cap of $16.08 billion, a PE ratio of 30.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.39. W. P. Carey had a net margin of 37.65% and a return on equity of 6.88%. The company had revenue of $344.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a $1.059 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 153.62%.

About W. P. Carey

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

