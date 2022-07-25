Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Invests $208,000 in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of FOX by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 20,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of FOX by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,003,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,745,000 after purchasing an additional 35,636 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in FOX by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 45,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after acquiring an additional 4,785 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in FOX by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 323,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,920,000 after acquiring an additional 60,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in FOX by 59.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,088,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,060,000 after acquiring an additional 777,797 shares in the last quarter. 56.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FOX alerts:

FOX Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of FOXA opened at $35.16 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.42. The firm has a market cap of $19.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.67, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.94. Fox Co. has a 12 month low of $31.33 and a 12 month high of $44.95.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOXA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. FOX had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 8.33%. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Fox Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FOXA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on FOX in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut FOX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Moffett Nathanson reduced their price target on FOX to $46.00 in a research report on Friday. Wolfe Research cut FOX from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $52.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on FOX from $48.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.67.

About FOX

(Get Rating)

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.