Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.
Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PECO. B&I Capital AG boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 201.1% during the 4th quarter. B&I Capital AG now owns 748,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,745,000 after buying an additional 500,232 shares in the last quarter. McAdam LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at $10,139,000. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at $9,633,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 111.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 415,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,728,000 after buying an additional 219,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at $6,253,000. Institutional investors own 36.58% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms have recently issued reports on PECO. Compass Point lowered their price target on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $36.50 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Mizuho lowered Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.44.
Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Stock Performance
Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.41). Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 1.06%. As a group, research analysts predict that Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.
Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 469.57%.
Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Profile
Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO), an internally-managed REIT, is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of grocery-anchored shopping centers. PECO's diversified portfolio of well-occupied neighborhood shopping centers features a mix of national and regional retailers selling necessity-based goods and services in fundamentally strong markets throughout the United States.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (PECO)
- How to Find and Determine Which Stocks Are Worth Holding Through a Bear Market
- Trip Advisor Stock Might Be Ready for a Ride
- Snowflake Stock May Have Stopped Falling
- Three Watchlist Stocks to Capitalize on Sector Rotation
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/18 – 7/22
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PECO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating).
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Phillips Edison & Company Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips Edison & Company Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.