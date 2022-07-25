Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Takes $204,000 Position in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,599 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NUVA. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in NuVasive by 2.0% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 47,183 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,675,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in NuVasive by 1.7% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 23,175 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. raised its position in NuVasive by 3.4% in the first quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,416 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in NuVasive by 1.5% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,500 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in NuVasive in the first quarter worth about $236,000.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NUVA. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of NuVasive in a research note on Monday, March 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NuVasive in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of NuVasive from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of NuVasive to $63.00 in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NuVasive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.60.

NUVA opened at $50.77 on Monday. NuVasive, Inc. has a one year low of $45.45 and a one year high of $66.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.14.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical device company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.16. NuVasive had a negative net margin of 3.23% and a positive return on equity of 11.85%. The firm had revenue of $290.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.63 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NuVasive, Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NuVasive, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells procedural solutions for spine surgery. It provides surgical access instruments, including Maxcess integrated split-blade retractor system that enable less-invasive surgical techniques by minimizing soft tissue disruption during spine surgery; specialized spinal implants to advance spinal fusion by enhancing the osseointegration and biomechanical properties of implant materials, including porous titanium and porous polyetheretherketone; and fixation system that facilitates the preservation and restoration of patient alignment.

