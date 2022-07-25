VictoryShares USAA Core Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:USTB) Shares Bought by Atria Investments LLC

Atria Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of VictoryShares USAA Core Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:USTB – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,008 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,107 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC owned about 0.50% of VictoryShares USAA Core Short-Term Bond ETF worth $1,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its stake in shares of VictoryShares USAA Core Short-Term Bond ETF by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 3,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of VictoryShares USAA Core Short-Term Bond ETF by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. now owns 55,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,791,000 after purchasing an additional 6,597 shares in the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of VictoryShares USAA Core Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $934,000. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VictoryShares USAA Core Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $350,000. Finally, Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of VictoryShares USAA Core Short-Term Bond ETF by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 83,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,142,000 after purchasing an additional 6,448 shares in the last quarter.

VictoryShares USAA Core Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of USTB opened at $49.19 on Monday. VictoryShares USAA Core Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $48.72 and a 1-year high of $52.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.86.

