Vornado Realty Trust (VNO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.79 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.08. Vornado Realty Trust had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 2.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Vornado Realty Trust to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Vornado Realty Trust Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE VNO opened at $29.63 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.70, a current ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Vornado Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $27.64 and a 52 week high of $47.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.59 and a beta of 1.29.

Vornado Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vornado Realty Trust

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 326.16%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 17.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 357,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,209,000 after buying an additional 54,033 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 153.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 215,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,745,000 after buying an additional 130,094 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $1,567,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $371,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 13.7% in the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,084,000 after purchasing an additional 5,530 shares during the period. 82.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $44.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vornado Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.14.

Vornado Realty Trust Company Profile

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market New York City along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

