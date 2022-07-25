Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Stake Lessened by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lowered its holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,313 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,258,311 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,714,261,000 after purchasing an additional 46,081 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,778,231 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,199,445,000 after purchasing an additional 34,791 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 179.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,767,213 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $366,839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134,353 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,416,410 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $294,017,000 after purchasing an additional 419,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the fourth quarter valued at $251,621,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

VMC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $211.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Vulcan Materials to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Vulcan Materials in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $215.00 to $189.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $203.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vulcan Materials currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.13.

Shares of NYSE:VMC opened at $155.65 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $20.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $153.82 and its 200-day moving average is $171.83. Vulcan Materials has a 52-week low of $137.54 and a 52-week high of $213.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 9.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 44.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.56%.

In other news, SVP David P. Clement sold 3,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.23, for a total value of $557,981.71. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $655,963.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP David P. Clement sold 3,377 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.23, for a total transaction of $557,981.71. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $655,963.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Melissa H. Anderson bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $191.46 per share, for a total transaction of $95,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,730. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

