WBI Investments Inc. Sells 72,362 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

WBI Investments Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 86.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,023 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 72,362 shares during the quarter. WBI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Nvwm LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 454.5% during the fourth quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 610 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. 54.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 0.8 %

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $87.08 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $91.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $366.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.07. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $52.10 and a twelve month high of $105.57.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $90.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.57 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 8.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 11.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 58.37%.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total transaction of $241,625.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,142,091.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total transaction of $241,625.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,142,091.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total value of $220,733.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,363 shares in the company, valued at $3,121,620.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on XOM. StockNews.com lowered Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Cowen boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $77.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $100.00 target price on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $102.00 to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.73.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

