Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Snap (NYSE:SNAP) to Equal Weight

Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SNAP. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Snap from $59.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Snap from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Snap from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday. Huber Research downgraded Snap from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on Snap from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Snap has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.00.

Get Snap alerts:

Snap Stock Performance

Shares of SNAP opened at $9.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 7.19 and a quick ratio of 7.19. Snap has a one year low of $9.91 and a one year high of $83.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.15 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.02 and a 200 day moving average of $27.32.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Snap ( NYSE:SNAP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). Snap had a negative net margin of 18.31% and a negative return on equity of 21.32%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share. Snap’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Snap will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

In other Snap news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 8,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total value of $116,590.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,090,558 shares in the company, valued at $15,289,623.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 12,500 shares of Snap stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.38, for a total transaction of $367,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 338,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,938,960.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Derek Andersen sold 8,316 shares of Snap stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total transaction of $116,590.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,090,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,289,623.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 370,386 shares of company stock worth $7,844,356 over the last 90 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Snap

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Snap by 198.7% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snap during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Snap in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Snap by 64.7% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Snap by 1,189.2% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. 53.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Snap

(Get Rating)

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.