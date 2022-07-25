West Bancorporation Inc. Increases Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

West Bancorporation Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 86.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,253 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 0.6% of West Bancorporation Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. West Bancorporation Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $955,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 612,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,487,000 after buying an additional 3,801 shares during the last quarter. Waycross Partners LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter worth $1,988,000. Bowman & Co S.C. grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. now owns 13,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,892,000 after buying an additional 1,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 290,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,641,000 after buying an additional 18,088 shares during the last quarter. 70.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of JPM stock opened at $114.76 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $337.06 billion, a PE ratio of 9.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.15. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $106.06 and a 52-week high of $172.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.44.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.76. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 30.41%. The company had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.78 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 32.10%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on JPM shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $148.00 target price (up from $142.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.95.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

