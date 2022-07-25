XML Financial LLC Boosts Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

XML Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,747 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Rinkey Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter worth $27,000. Barnett & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 173.1% in the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 71 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Home Depot from $420.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Home Depot from $310.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on Home Depot in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com cut Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on Home Depot from $340.00 to $320.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Depot has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $368.45.

Home Depot Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE HD opened at $306.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $315.10 billion, a PE ratio of 19.47, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.98. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $264.51 and a 1 year high of $420.61. The business’s 50-day moving average is $288.95 and its 200 day moving average is $315.25.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $38.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.78 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 21,952.16% and a net margin of 10.83%. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.86 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.25%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total value of $39,335.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,230 shares in the company, valued at $3,248,052.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total value of $39,335.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,230 shares in the company, valued at $3,248,052.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Becker Caryn Seidman bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $287.73 per share, with a total value of $431,595.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,595. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Home Depot Profile

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

