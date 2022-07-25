Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Shares Acquired by Atria Investments LLC

Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,607 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $1,956,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of XYL. James Reed Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Xylem during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Xylem during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new stake in Xylem during the first quarter worth about $26,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Xylem during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Xylem during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. 83.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Xylem alerts:

Xylem Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSE XYL opened at $84.34 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.62. Xylem Inc. has a one year low of $72.08 and a one year high of $138.78. The firm has a market cap of $15.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.35, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.07.

Xylem Dividend Announcement

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. Xylem had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Hayati Yarkadas sold 2,082 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.18, for a total value of $154,442.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,556 shares in the company, valued at $708,864.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 8,055 shares of company stock worth $633,114 over the last 90 days. 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

XYL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Xylem in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Raymond James raised shares of Xylem from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Xylem from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of Xylem in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.67.

Xylem Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.