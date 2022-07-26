1,523 Shares in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Purchased by Mattern Capital Management LLC

Mattern Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,523 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,250,237 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,776,323,000 after purchasing an additional 667,875 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth about $3,111,594,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,507,398 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,702,446,000 after acquiring an additional 254,353 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,400,260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,689,870,000 after acquiring an additional 917,773 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,326,228 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $977,069,000 after acquiring an additional 346,881 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

In other Chevron news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $928,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,676,480. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Chevron news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $928,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,676,480. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 12,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total transaction of $2,134,394.31. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,543 shares in the company, valued at $628,138.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 561,726 shares of company stock valued at $94,057,396. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Chevron from $205.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $190.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Chevron from $179.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Chevron from $213.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $172.35.

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $148.48 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $92.86 and a 52 week high of $182.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $157.58 and its 200 day moving average is $154.05. The company has a market cap of $291.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.95, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.14.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.44 by ($0.08). Chevron had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 11.10%. The firm had revenue of $54.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 69.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 18.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th were paid a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 53.38%.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

