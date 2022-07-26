16,079 Shares in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) Bought by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 16,079 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $885,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Shell in the first quarter worth $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in Shell in the first quarter worth $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Shell in the first quarter worth $28,000. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in Shell in the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Shell in the first quarter worth $28,000. 11.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Shell alerts:

Shell Trading Up 2.9 %

Shell stock opened at $50.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $191.98 billion, a PE ratio of 8.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.54. Shell plc has a 52 week low of $44.90 and a 52 week high of $61.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Shell Increases Dividend

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.26. Shell had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 7.27%. The firm had revenue of $83.16 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Shell plc will post 11.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. This is a positive change from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on SHEL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Shell from GBX 2,551 ($30.73) to GBX 2,779 ($33.48) in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Shell from GBX 2,570 ($30.96) to GBX 2,860 ($34.46) in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Shell from GBX 2,850 ($34.34) to GBX 3,000 ($36.14) in a research report on Friday, July 15th. HSBC dropped their price target on Shell from GBX 2,700 ($32.53) to GBX 2,550 ($30.72) in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Shell from GBX 2,450 ($29.52) to GBX 2,550 ($30.72) in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,743.63.

About Shell

(Get Rating)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.