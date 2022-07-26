18,502 Shares in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) Purchased by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 18,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,248,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in HealthEquity during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in HealthEquity during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in HealthEquity by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in HealthEquity by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in HealthEquity during the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $66.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of HealthEquity from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.33.

Shares of HQY opened at $58.95 on Tuesday. HealthEquity, Inc. has a one year low of $36.81 and a one year high of $76.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $62.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.58. The stock has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.32, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.04.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 6th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $205.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.72 million. HealthEquity had a negative net margin of 7.11% and a positive return on equity of 3.03%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Edward Bloomberg sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.31, for a total value of $94,965.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 60,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,852,413.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

