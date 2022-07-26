185,704 Shares in Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO) Purchased by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 185,704 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,510,000. Calamos Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of Arcos Dorados at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arcos Dorados in the 4th quarter worth approximately $268,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Arcos Dorados by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,216 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 4,733 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Arcos Dorados by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 196,541 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 47,827 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Arcos Dorados by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,543 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 4,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Long Focus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arcos Dorados during the 4th quarter valued at $875,000. 35.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Arcos Dorados alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ARCO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bradesco Corretora upgraded Arcos Dorados from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Arcos Dorados from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Arcos Dorados from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.30.

Arcos Dorados Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ARCO opened at $6.79 on Tuesday. Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.33 and a 52 week high of $8.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.23.

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The restaurant operator reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.07. Arcos Dorados had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 50.06%. The business had revenue of $787.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $731.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Arcos Dorados Profile

(Get Rating)

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc operates as a franchisee of McDonald's restaurants. The company has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald's restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curacao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the U.S.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Arcos Dorados Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcos Dorados and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.