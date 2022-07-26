2,000 Shares in Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) Acquired by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GMRE. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Global Medical REIT during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $19,389,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Global Medical REIT by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 115,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after acquiring an additional 2,103 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Global Medical REIT by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 3,162 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Medical REIT during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,448,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Medical REIT during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $222,000. 68.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE GMRE opened at $11.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $758.04 million, a PE ratio of 57.85, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.80 and a 200 day moving average of $14.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. Global Medical REIT Inc. has a one year low of $10.50 and a one year high of $18.51.

Global Medical REIT ( NYSE:GMRE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.19). Global Medical REIT had a return on equity of 3.02% and a net margin of 14.17%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Global Medical REIT Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.26%. Global Medical REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 420.02%.

GMRE has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Global Medical REIT in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Global Medical REIT from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Global Medical REIT in a report on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Global Medical REIT from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th.

Global Medical REIT Inc is net-lease medical office REIT that acquires purpose-built specialized healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to strong healthcare systems and physician groups with leading market share.

