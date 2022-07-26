33,006 Shares in ProShares UltraShort Euro (NYSEARCA:EUO) Bought by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraShort Euro (NYSEARCA:EUO – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 33,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $902,000. National Asset Management Inc. owned 1.65% of ProShares UltraShort Euro at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, InterOcean Capital Group LLC raised its position in ProShares UltraShort Euro by 54.6% in the fourth quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 19,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 6,851 shares during the period.

ProShares UltraShort Euro Price Performance

NYSEARCA:EUO opened at $31.97 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.62. ProShares UltraShort Euro has a 12 month low of $23.63 and a 12 month high of $33.70.

