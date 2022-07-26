400 Shares in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) Acquired by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.
Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 3,118.2% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. 78.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director Anna Reilly sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total value of $901,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 145,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,158,327.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 14.99% of the company’s stock.
Lamar Advertising Stock Performance
Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.18. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 35.97% and a net margin of 23.66%. The business had revenue of $451.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Lamar Advertising will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current year.
Lamar Advertising Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 20th were paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. This is a positive change from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio is 110.35%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages have issued reports on LAMR. StockNews.com cut Lamar Advertising from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut Lamar Advertising from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $135.00 to $103.00 in a report on Friday, June 10th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Lamar Advertising in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $131.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Lamar Advertising from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $112.00 to $108.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.00.
Lamar Advertising Company Profile
Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 352,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lamar Advertising (LAMR)
- The Institutions Like The Color Of PPG Industries
- Palantir Stock is Showing Signs of Life
- Taking a Look at Nvidia’s Stock Amidst The Semiconductor Chip Gut
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- Alcoa Is Well-Positioned For 2022 and 2023
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Lamar Advertising Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamar Advertising and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.