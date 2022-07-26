440 Shares in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Purchased by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EQR. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in Equity Residential by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Equity Residential by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in Equity Residential by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. First Command Bank boosted its position in Equity Residential by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. 91.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler cut shares of Equity Residential from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $97.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $92.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $84.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Equity Residential in a research note on Monday, June 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.75.

Equity Residential Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Equity Residential stock opened at $73.50 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Equity Residential has a 12-month low of $67.48 and a 12-month high of $94.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.15.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.61). Equity Residential had a net margin of 53.42% and a return on equity of 12.35%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. Analysts predict that Equity Residential will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

Equity Residential Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.83%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mark S. Shapiro sold 6,665 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.10, for a total transaction of $467,216.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $876,039.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Equity Residential Profile

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

