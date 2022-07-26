5,631 Shares in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) Acquired by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,631 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,126,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Murphy USA by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,734,000 after buying an additional 4,792 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Murphy USA by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 79,694 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $15,878,000 after buying an additional 13,740 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in Murphy USA by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,156 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in Murphy USA by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $956,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Murphy USA by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,824 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,153,000 after buying an additional 1,687 shares during the period. 84.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Murphy USA alerts:

Murphy USA Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MUSA opened at $270.88 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $246.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $218.09. Murphy USA Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $145.10 and a fifty-two week high of $277.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Murphy USA Increases Dividend

Murphy USA ( NYSE:MUSA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $6.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $3.43. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 62.11% and a net margin of 2.61%. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 94.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Murphy USA Inc. will post 18.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. This is a boost from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 16th. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio is 6.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Murphy USA

In other Murphy USA news, CEO R Andrew Clyde sold 20,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.79, for a total value of $4,860,810.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 201,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,508,148.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Murphy USA news, SVP Robert J. Chumley sold 5,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.38, for a total value of $1,300,215.42. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $329,320.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO R Andrew Clyde sold 20,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.79, for a total value of $4,860,810.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 201,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,508,148.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,024 shares of company stock worth $18,243,264 over the last three months. Company insiders own 9.04% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MUSA. StockNews.com upgraded Murphy USA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Stephens boosted their price objective on Murphy USA from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Murphy USA from $215.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Murphy USA in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock.

Murphy USA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 1,679 retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.