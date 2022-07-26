700 Shares in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Acquired by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EPR. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,591,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $171,439,000 after buying an additional 233,308 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 70.9% in the fourth quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,248,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,286,000 after buying an additional 517,735 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,144,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,361,000 after buying an additional 19,418 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 973,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,229,000 after buying an additional 55,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 731,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,756,000 after buying an additional 38,352 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

EPR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of EPR Properties from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of EPR Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.70.

Shares of EPR Properties stock opened at $52.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 34.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 8.14 and a quick ratio of 8.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.54. EPR Properties has a 1 year low of $41.14 and a 1 year high of $56.38.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.55). The firm had revenue of $157.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.54 million. EPR Properties had a net margin of 23.80% and a return on equity of 5.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that EPR Properties will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.31%. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 218.54%.

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

