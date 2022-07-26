800 Shares in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) Acquired by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIW. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Highwoods Properties by 7,261.0% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,067,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,173,000 after buying an additional 2,039,041 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Highwoods Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,253,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Highwoods Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,445,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,562,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $248,020,000 after acquiring an additional 362,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Highwoods Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,672,000. 98.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HIW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Highwoods Properties from $46.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Highwoods Properties from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Highwoods Properties from $48.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. TheStreet cut shares of Highwoods Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Highwoods Properties from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.57.

Shares of Highwoods Properties stock opened at $35.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.38, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $32.62 and a one year high of $48.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.79.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 37.75% and a return on equity of 11.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Highwoods Properties, Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (REIT) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

