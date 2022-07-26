850 Shares in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Acquired by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in STAG. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of STAG Industrial during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in STAG Industrial in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in STAG Industrial in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in STAG Industrial in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 95.1% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on STAG shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on STAG Industrial from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on STAG Industrial from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on STAG Industrial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.75.

NYSE:STAG opened at $31.46 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of 24.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.99. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.43 and a 52 week high of $48.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.17.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.22). STAG Industrial had a net margin of 37.63% and a return on equity of 7.01%. The business had revenue of $159.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.1217 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.64%. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is 112.31%.

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

