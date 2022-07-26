900 Shares in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Bought by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CUBE. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in CubeSmart in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in CubeSmart in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in CubeSmart in the first quarter valued at $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its position in CubeSmart by 97.5% in the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in CubeSmart by 503.8% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. 95.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CUBE shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $66.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. TheStreet downgraded shares of CubeSmart from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Evercore ISI set a $58.00 price objective on shares of CubeSmart in a research report on Monday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

CubeSmart Stock Performance

Shares of CUBE stock opened at $43.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.41, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.43. CubeSmart has a 52 week low of $38.67 and a 52 week high of $57.34.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $238.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.13 million. CubeSmart had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 26.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CubeSmart will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

CubeSmart Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is 163.81%.

CubeSmart Company Profile

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

