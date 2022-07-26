9,220 Shares in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Bought by Nvest Financial LLC

Nvest Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,220 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $2,843,000. Microsoft accounts for about 2.3% of Nvest Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at $1,535,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Tobam increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 15,400.0% during the first quarter. Tobam now owns 155 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 69.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $258.83 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $260.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $282.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $241.51 and a one year high of $349.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.93.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $49.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.05 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 37.63% and a return on equity of 44.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 25.89%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MSFT shares. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Microsoft from $350.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $320.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $365.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $344.90.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

