ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC Raises Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 33.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 430,457 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 108,443 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up about 6.6% of ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $132,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 134,115 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $42,237,000 after buying an additional 7,210 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,142 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,743,000 after buying an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 27,038 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $7,585,000 after buying an additional 5,030 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 147,385 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $45,441,000 after buying an additional 43,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elk River Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,203 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $17,020,000 after buying an additional 2,544 shares during the last quarter. 69.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $258.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.93. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $241.51 and a 52-week high of $349.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $260.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $282.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.04. Microsoft had a net margin of 37.63% and a return on equity of 44.85%. The company had revenue of $49.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 25.89%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MSFT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $320.00 price target on Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Microsoft from $372.00 to $354.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Redburn Partners began coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $370.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $365.00 target price on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Microsoft from $350.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $344.90.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

