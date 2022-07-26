Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX) Shares Bought by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Alexander’s were worth $166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Alexander’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,041,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alexander’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $231,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Alexander’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Alexander’s by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Alexander’s by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period.

Get Alexander's alerts:

Alexander’s Stock Performance

NYSE:ALX opened at $232.39 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 16.13, a quick ratio of 16.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $231.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $246.89. Alexander’s, Inc. has a twelve month low of $213.85 and a twelve month high of $299.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 0.58.

Alexander’s Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $4.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $18.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.75%. Alexander’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.20%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Alexander’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd.

Alexander’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alexander's, Inc is a real estate investment trust which has seven properties in the greater New York City metropolitan area.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Alexander's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexander's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.