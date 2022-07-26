Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Acquired by Waycross Partners LLC

Waycross Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,103 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 3.4% of Waycross Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Waycross Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $14,477,662,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $1,680,864,000. Fundsmith LLP bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $1,214,138,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,292,059 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,640,190,000 after acquiring an additional 283,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,252,792 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $32,599,789,000 after acquiring an additional 157,280 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Stock Down 0.4 %

GOOGL stock opened at $107.51 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.88 and a 1-year high of $151.55. The stock has a market cap of $70.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $56.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.17 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total value of $1,144,297.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 497 shares in the company, valued at $1,160,644.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 490 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total transaction of $1,144,297.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,160,644.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 255,647 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.65 per share, for a total transaction of $8,858,168.55. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 479,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,621,431.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,739 shares of company stock worth $12,616,323 over the last ninety days. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GOOGL. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $180.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Alphabet from $167.50 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their target price on Alphabet to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Alphabet from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.25.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.