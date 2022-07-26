Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Bought by Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,239 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 4.6% of Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $81,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bay Rivers Group increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 5.9% in the first quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 1,418 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,944,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet by 2.6% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 390 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at about $312,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet by 2.3% during the first quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 11,591 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $32,239,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at about $545,000. 41.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GOOGL has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Alphabet from $170.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Alphabet from $145.00 to $138.75 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Alphabet from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Alphabet to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Alphabet from $180.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.25.

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total transaction of $47,666.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 565 shares in the company, valued at $1,346,575.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total transaction of $47,666.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 565 shares in the company, valued at $1,346,575.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 75 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,337.13, for a total value of $175,284.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 233 shares in the company, valued at $544,551.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 5,739 shares of company stock valued at $12,616,323 over the last three months. Company insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $107.51 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.88 and a 12 month high of $151.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.49. The stock has a market cap of $70.80 billion, a PE ratio of 19.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.05). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. The company had revenue of $56.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

