Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stock Holdings Lifted by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,055 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 0.8% of Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $22,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $1,422,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,356 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,717,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 381 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 354 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA now owns 685 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. 41.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Alphabet from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $155.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price target on Alphabet from $167.50 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.25.

Alphabet Price Performance

Alphabet stock opened at $107.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.45, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $154.44 and a 200-day moving average of $139.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.88 and a 1 year high of $151.55.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $56.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.17 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total transaction of $98,082.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,732,301. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total transaction of $98,082.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,732,301. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 255,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.65 per share, for a total transaction of $8,858,168.55. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 479,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,621,431.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 5,739 shares of company stock valued at $12,616,323 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.