Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Given New $150.00 Price Target at Cowen

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Cowen from $300.00 to $150.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wedbush restated an outperform rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Alphabet from $157.50 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Alphabet from $165.00 to $155.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Alphabet from $3,290.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on Alphabet from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Thirty-three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $161.10.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Price Performance

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $108.21 on Monday. Alphabet has a one year low of $102.21 and a one year high of $152.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $155.31 and a 200 day moving average of $139.97. The company has a market capitalization of $71.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.57, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.87.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.05). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. The business had revenue of $56.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total transaction of $47,666.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,346,575.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total transaction of $47,666.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,346,575.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 255,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.65 per share, for a total transaction of $8,858,168.55. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 479,695 shares in the company, valued at $16,621,431.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,739 shares of company stock valued at $12,616,323 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Alphabet

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 492,443.2% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,476,943 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after buying an additional 6,475,628 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $2,249,092,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 362.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 444,067 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,236,081,000 after buying an additional 348,078 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 1,871.0% during the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 363,595 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $39,767,000 after buying an additional 345,148 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Alphabet by 62.0% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 890,592 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,577,008,000 after acquiring an additional 340,733 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.