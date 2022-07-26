American Express (NYSE:AXP) Price Target Raised to $155.00 at Morgan Stanley

American Express (NYSE:AXP) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $143.00 to $155.00 in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the payment services company’s stock.
Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on AXP. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on American Express from $215.00 to $190.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Stephens raised their price target on American Express from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday. Wolfe Research downgraded American Express from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating and reduced their price target for the company from $213.00 to $146.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Express in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on American Express from $220.00 to $201.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $179.82.
American Express Price Performance
AXP opened at $153.79 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $169.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company has a market cap of $115.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.15. American Express has a 12-month low of $134.12 and a 12-month high of $199.55.
American Express Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 21.33%.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 4,005 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total transaction of $667,353.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 4,005 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total transaction of $667,353.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 48,160 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.38, for a total value of $8,590,780.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,285 shares in the company, valued at $5,580,618.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of American Express
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SBK Financial Inc. bought a new stake in American Express during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in American Express during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in American Express by 873.3% during the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 146 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new stake in American Express during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC raised its stake in American Express by 823.5% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 157 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.49% of the company’s stock.
About American Express
American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.
