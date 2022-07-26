American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Shares Purchased by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 119.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,466 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,240 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in American International Group were worth $721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AIG. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of American International Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of American International Group during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American International Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of American International Group by 138.9% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 657 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in American International Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

American International Group stock opened at $52.05 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. American International Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.18 and a 12 month high of $65.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.20. The firm has a market cap of $41.23 billion, a PE ratio of 4.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.25.

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. American International Group had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 18.30%. The business had revenue of $10.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. Analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

American International Group declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, May 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $6.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the insurance provider to purchase up to 13.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 15th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.07%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of American International Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on American International Group from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.57.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

