AMETEK (AME) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 2nd. Analysts expect AMETEK to post earnings of $1.29 per share for the quarter. AMETEK has set its Q2 guidance at $1.27-1.30 EPS and its FY22 guidance at $5.34-5.44 EPS.Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.02% and a return on equity of 17.82%. AMETEK’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. On average, analysts expect AMETEK to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

AMETEK Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of AMETEK stock opened at $115.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $26.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.78, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.43. AMETEK has a one year low of $106.17 and a one year high of $148.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $114.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.45.

AMETEK Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. AMETEK’s payout ratio is currently 19.64%.

AMETEK declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Friday, May 6th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to buy up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AMETEK

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AME. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in AMETEK by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,549,101 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $206,310,000 after acquiring an additional 485,407 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,608,566 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,277,369,000 after purchasing an additional 463,926 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,054,304 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $273,593,000 after purchasing an additional 373,148 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,830,036 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $376,904,000 after purchasing an additional 222,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 1,333.0% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 183,634 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,456,000 after purchasing an additional 170,819 shares during the last quarter. 86.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AME. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of AMETEK from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of AMETEK from $155.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AMETEK in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of AMETEK from $144.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $170.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AMETEK currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.70.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

