Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Stock Holdings Lessened by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 51.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,404 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,747 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $894,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 4.0% in the first quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 57,317 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,468,000 after buying an additional 2,196 shares in the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC purchased a new position in Analog Devices during the 1st quarter worth approximately $267,000. Atria Investments LLC grew its position in Analog Devices by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 35,153 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,807,000 after purchasing an additional 2,133 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Analog Devices by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 28,001 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,625,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its position in Analog Devices by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 13,020 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on ADI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $185.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $186.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Analog Devices to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $195.79.

Analog Devices stock opened at $163.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $84.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.50 and a fifty-two week high of $191.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $155.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.46.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The business’s revenue was up 78.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.12%.

In other Analog Devices news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $368,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 85,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,657,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Bruce R. Evans bought 3,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $144.16 per share, with a total value of $526,184.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 104,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,993,793.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $368,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,657,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,036 shares of company stock valued at $1,603,911 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

