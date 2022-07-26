Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Price Target Lowered to $115.00 at Morgan Stanley

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $133.00 to $115.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $190.00 to $197.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of Applied Materials to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $153.00 to $132.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $190.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $146.04.

Applied Materials Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $101.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $87.86 billion, a PE ratio of 13.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $100.71 and its 200-day moving average is $119.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.29. Applied Materials has a 52 week low of $82.67 and a 52 week high of $167.06.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by ($0.04). Applied Materials had a return on equity of 57.17% and a net margin of 27.20%. The firm had revenue of $6.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. Applied Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Applied Materials will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total transaction of $1,294,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 93,169 shares in the company, valued at $8,040,484.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 146.8% in the first quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 4,981 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 2,963 shares during the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 5.0% in the first quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 4,141 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $390,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 7.7% in the first quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,370 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. 77.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Applied Materials Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

