argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) Holdings Raised by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,481 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 102 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in argenx were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in argenx by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in argenx by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in argenx by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,357,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of argenx by 126.0% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of argenx by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.76% of the company’s stock.

argenx Stock Performance

NASDAQ ARGX opened at $363.61 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $344.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $312.67. argenx SE has a 52-week low of $249.50 and a 52-week high of $383.81.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

argenx ( NASDAQ:ARGX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($4.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($5.07) by $0.71. argenx had a negative net margin of 147.47% and a negative return on equity of 32.54%. The company had revenue of $31.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.68 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.81) EPS. Research analysts predict that argenx SE will post -19.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ARGX shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of argenx in a report on Monday, June 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $460.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of argenx from €390.00 ($397.96) to €430.00 ($438.78) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of argenx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of argenx from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of argenx from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $375.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $381.67.

argenx Company Profile

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, the Netherlands, Belgium, Japan, Switzerland, Germany and France. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy in Phase III clinical trials; bullous pemphigoid and idiopathic inflammatory myopathy in Phase II/III clinical trials; and ENHANZE SC in Pre-clinical study.

