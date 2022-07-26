Arlington Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.37 Million Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Arlington Financial Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,446 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 803 shares during the period. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. ACT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,097 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC now owns 4,995 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Microsoft by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,868 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $965,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,148 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,404,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 0.9% in the first quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 4,238 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MSFT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Microsoft from $345.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $364.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $365.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $373.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $372.00 to $354.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $344.90.

Microsoft Stock Down 0.6 %

Microsoft stock opened at $258.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.93. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $241.51 and a twelve month high of $349.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $260.34 and a 200-day moving average of $282.36.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $49.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.05 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 37.63% and a return on equity of 44.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.89%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

