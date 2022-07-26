Ascent Wealth Partners LLC Has $7.09 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,963 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 1.3% of Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $7,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.6% during the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 191,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,097,000 after buying an additional 8,365 shares during the last quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.3% in the first quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.3% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 399,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,410,000 after purchasing an additional 8,884 shares during the last quarter. Security Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% in the first quarter. Security Asset Management now owns 75,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,245,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrive Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.8% in the first quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $115.22 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $338.41 billion, a PE ratio of 9.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.15. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $106.06 and a twelve month high of $172.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $118.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.07.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76. The firm had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.82 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.10%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Argus lowered their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $127.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.95.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

