Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) Given New $22.00 Price Target at Stephens

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Stephens to $22.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.
ASB has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Associated Banc to $28.00 in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Associated Banc from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Associated Banc from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Associated Banc in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.50.
Associated Banc Stock Up 2.0 %
ASB stock opened at $20.22 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 9.72, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.77. Associated Banc has a one year low of $17.45 and a one year high of $25.78.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Associated Banc
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 1.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,712,813 shares of the bank’s stock worth $403,145,000 after purchasing an additional 172,329 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 2.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,799,945 shares of the bank’s stock worth $223,050,000 after purchasing an additional 191,085 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 8.0% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,778,402 shares of the bank’s stock worth $85,996,000 after purchasing an additional 280,264 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 160.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,913,446 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Associated Banc during the fourth quarter worth $53,255,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.34% of the company’s stock.
About Associated Banc
Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company operates through three segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer, and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.
