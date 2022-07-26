Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) Given New $22.00 Price Target at Stephens

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Stephens to $22.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

ASB has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Associated Banc to $28.00 in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Associated Banc from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Associated Banc from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Associated Banc in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.50.

Associated Banc Stock Up 2.0 %

ASB stock opened at $20.22 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 9.72, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.77. Associated Banc has a one year low of $17.45 and a one year high of $25.78.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Associated Banc

Associated Banc ( NYSE:ASB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.12. Associated Banc had a net margin of 28.30% and a return on equity of 8.63%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Associated Banc will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 1.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,712,813 shares of the bank’s stock worth $403,145,000 after purchasing an additional 172,329 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 2.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,799,945 shares of the bank’s stock worth $223,050,000 after purchasing an additional 191,085 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 8.0% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,778,402 shares of the bank’s stock worth $85,996,000 after purchasing an additional 280,264 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 160.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,913,446 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Associated Banc during the fourth quarter worth $53,255,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

About Associated Banc

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company operates through three segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer, and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

