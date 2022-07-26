Atria Investments LLC Acquires New Holdings in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 11,489 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,707,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in Splunk by 2,545.0% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 529 shares of the software company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Splunk by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 17,824 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,060,000 after purchasing an additional 4,821 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Splunk by 6.2% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,052 shares of the software company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in Splunk by 8.6% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 17,008 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Splunk by 75.5% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 480,600 shares of the software company’s stock worth $55,615,000 after purchasing an additional 206,800 shares during the last quarter. 91.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Splunk alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on SPLK. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Splunk from $130.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Splunk in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Splunk from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Splunk from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Splunk from $160.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Splunk has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.48.

Splunk Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of Splunk stock opened at $103.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.04. The company has a market cap of $16.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.24 and a beta of 1.35. Splunk Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.63 and a fifty-two week high of $176.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.09, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The software company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.42. Splunk had a negative net margin of 41.20% and a negative return on equity of 396.11%. The firm had revenue of $674.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $629.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.84) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Splunk Inc. will post -4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.08, for a total transaction of $77,774.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 130,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,477,792.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Splunk news, insider Shawn Bice sold 31,316 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.73, for a total value of $2,747,352.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 103,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,095,846.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott Morgan sold 883 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.08, for a total transaction of $77,774.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 130,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,477,792.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Splunk Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.