Atria Investments LLC Acquires New Position in American Century STOXX US Quality Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VALQ)

Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Century STOXX US Quality Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VALQ – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 35,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,852,000. Atria Investments LLC owned about 0.82% of American Century STOXX US Quality Value ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VALQ. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of American Century STOXX US Quality Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of American Century STOXX US Quality Value ETF by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Century STOXX US Quality Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $157,000. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of American Century STOXX US Quality Value ETF by 6.7% during the first quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 4,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Century STOXX US Quality Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $327,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VALQ opened at $47.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.17. American Century STOXX US Quality Value ETF has a 12-month low of $45.07 and a 12-month high of $53.85.

