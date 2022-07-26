Atria Investments LLC Boosts Position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Atria Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) by 36.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,996 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,387 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $1,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio in the fourth quarter valued at $384,675,000. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Twilio by 23.7% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,021,261 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $827,554,000 after acquiring an additional 962,047 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Twilio by 22.4% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,204,710 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $692,978,000 after acquiring an additional 770,655 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Twilio by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,984,512 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $792,537,000 after acquiring an additional 689,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio in the fourth quarter valued at $2,456,000. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TWLO stock opened at $86.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 8.10 and a current ratio of 8.10. Twilio Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.14 and a 1 year high of $407.89. The firm has a market cap of $15.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.94 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.40.

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by $0.12. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 6.11% and a negative net margin of 30.86%. The business had revenue of $875.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $861.56 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post -3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.78, for a total value of $380,808.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 96,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,212,953.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.78, for a total value of $380,808.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 96,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,212,953.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Dana Wagner sold 2,387 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.91, for a total value of $252,807.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,437,320.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,242 shares of company stock valued at $1,374,510. Insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

TWLO has been the topic of several recent research reports. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Twilio from $270.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Twilio from $510.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Twilio from $400.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Twilio from $175.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Twilio in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $220.81.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

