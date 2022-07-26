Atria Investments LLC Buys 481 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,783 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 481 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $1,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LH. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 32.8% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Trust Investment Advisors boosted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 3.0% during the first quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 2,466 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. MBL Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the 1st quarter worth $6,169,000. CFO4Life Group LLC grew its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 2,272 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 171,828 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $45,304,000 after purchasing an additional 3,809 shares in the last quarter. 92.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

LH has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $360.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $350.00 to $320.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $294.00 to $265.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $354.00 to $323.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $300.71.

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Performance

Shares of LH stock opened at $246.89 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $22.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $240.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $257.84. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 12-month low of $212.40 and a 12-month high of $317.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $6.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.88 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 13.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $8.79 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 19.66 EPS for the current year.

Laboratory Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.22%.

About Laboratory Co. of America

(Get Rating)

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.