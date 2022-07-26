Atria Investments LLC Has $1.77 Million Stock Holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Atria Investments LLC boosted its position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,130 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $1,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WPC. Old Port Advisors lifted its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 11,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $937,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 19,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC lifted its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC now owns 5,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 11,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $910,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WPC. StockNews.com cut W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Evercore ISI set a $89.00 price target on W. P. Carey in a report on Monday, June 20th. JMP Securities began coverage on W. P. Carey in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on W. P. Carey in a report on Monday, June 27th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on W. P. Carey from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.33.

Shares of WPC opened at $83.66 on Tuesday. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.02 and a 12-month high of $87.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $16.14 billion, a PE ratio of 30.31, a PEG ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 0.66.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.39. W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 6.88% and a net margin of 37.65%. The business had revenue of $344.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a $1.059 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is 153.62%.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

