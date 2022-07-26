Atria Investments LLC Increases Stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Atria Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,132 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,968 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $1,793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BK. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 48,448 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,502 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $555,083,000. Denali Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 800.0% in the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 6,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 141,742 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,232,000 after purchasing an additional 5,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $145,000. 83.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BK shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $51.50 to $46.50 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of New York Mellon presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.42.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:BK opened at $43.02 on Tuesday. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1-year low of $39.78 and a 1-year high of $64.63. The stock has a market cap of $34.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.38.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The bank reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.09). Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 20.61%. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

Bank of New York Mellon Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 25th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 22nd. This is a boost from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.52%.

About Bank of New York Mellon

(Get Rating)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.