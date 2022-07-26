Atria Investments LLC Purchases 5,840 Shares of Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY)

Atria Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,072 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,840 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Bentley Systems were worth $1,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $637,000. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 26,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 6,346 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,130,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $12,615,000. 33.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Raymond B. Bentley sold 130,036 shares of Bentley Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.58, for a total transaction of $5,406,896.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,386,870 shares in the company, valued at $722,946,054.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 22.53% of the company’s stock.

BSY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Bentley Systems from $55.00 to $49.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Bentley Systems from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Bentley Systems from $55.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Bentley Systems from $53.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Bentley Systems in a report on Thursday, May 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BSY opened at $36.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $26.32 and a 1-year high of $71.92. The company has a market capitalization of $10.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.07, a P/E/G ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.66.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. Bentley Systems had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 55.22%. The business had revenue of $275.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. Bentley Systems’s payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenFlows, STAAD and RAM, SACS, MOSES, AutoPIPE, SITEOPS, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, and LEGION; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including Leapfrog, AGS Workbench, GeoStudio, Imago, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, PLAXIS, and OpenGround.

