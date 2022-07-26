Atria Investments LLC Raises Stock Position in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) by 19.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,436 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,710 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in GSK were worth $1,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GSK. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in GSK during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in GSK during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in shares of GSK during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GSK by 67.9% during the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 618 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of GSK by 71.3% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 627 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. 32.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GSK stock opened at $42.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $107.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.00 and its 200 day moving average is $43.65. GSK plc has a 1 year low of $37.80 and a 1 year high of $46.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

GSK ( NYSE:GSK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $13.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.97 billion. GSK had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 28.13%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that GSK plc will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.3496 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. GSK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.70%.

GSK has been the topic of a number of research reports. AlphaValue cut shares of GSK to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of GSK from GBX 1,400 ($16.87) to GBX 1,600 ($19.28) in a report on Friday, July 15th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of GSK from GBX 1,775 ($21.39) to GBX 1,800 ($21.69) in a report on Friday, April 29th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of GSK from GBX 1,876 ($22.60) to GBX 1,850 ($22.29) in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of GSK in a report on Thursday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,787.50.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

