Atria Investments LLC Sells 2,191 Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Atria Investments LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Get Rating) by 20.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,191 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $1,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. United Asset Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $343,000. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 84,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,541,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Security Financial Services INC. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,962,000. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,504,000.

OEF opened at $180.93 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 1-year low of $165.66 and a 1-year high of $222.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $178.06 and a 200-day moving average of $193.09.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

